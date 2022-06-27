DNR: Body of Vincennes man recovered in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources say the body of a Vincennes man was recovered from Turtle Creek Reservoir on Monday.
According to a release from DNR, Sullivan County Dispatch received a call on Sunday morning from Hoosier Energy Security saying one boat failed to return after a high wind advisory alarm warned boaters to evacuate the water. Indiana Conservation Officers, with assistance from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, initiated a search using boats, side scan sonar and scuba divers.DNR: Kayaker dies after falling into eastern Indiana pond
Officials say the body of 53-year-old Patrick Dehut was recovered just after 8 a.m. on Monday. An investigation is ongoing and a cause of death is pending autopsy results.
