Police: 4 people charged with killing of man in Concord on Memorial Day

Germarcus Rashad Sellers, Carlton James Harris, Sheldon Eugene Little, Joshua Lewis Fortune

CONCORD, N.C. — Four men have been charged with shooting and killing a man inside his apartment in the early hours of Memorial Day, according to the Concord Police Department.

Raekwon Deondre Berry was shot dead after the men forced their way into his apartment, police said.

Germarcus Rashad Sellers, 24, of Charlotte; Carlton James Harris, 20, of Gastonia; Joshua Lewis Fortune, 31, of Greensboro; and Sheldon Eugene Little, 28, of Greensboro, have been charged with murder in the case.

Police said they responded after 5 a.m. on May 30 to the Parkway Station Apartments on Samuel Adams Circle for reports of gunshots.

Berry, 26, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

A second victim was found in a neighboring apartment where bullets had gone through the wall. That person, 28, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

CPD said detectives identified four men who arrived in two cars then forced their way into the apartment and shot Berry.

After an investigation from Concord police, the suspects were taken into custody with assistance from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Gastonia police and Greensboro police.

All four are being held in Cabarrus County Jail without bond.

