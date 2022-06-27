ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 4 people charged with killing of man in Concord on Memorial Day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5mXN_0gNWq3RC00
Germarcus Rashad Sellers, Carlton James Harris, Sheldon Eugene Little, Joshua Lewis Fortune (WSOC)

CONCORD, N.C. — Four men have been charged with shooting and killing a man inside his apartment in the early hours of Memorial Day, according to the Concord Police Department.

Raekwon Deondre Berry was shot dead after the men forced their way into his apartment, police said.

Germarcus Rashad Sellers, 24, of Charlotte; Carlton James Harris, 20, of Gastonia; Joshua Lewis Fortune, 31, of Greensboro; and Sheldon Eugene Little, 28, of Greensboro, have been charged with murder in the case.

Police said they responded after 5 a.m. on May 30 to the Parkway Station Apartments on Samuel Adams Circle for reports of gunshots.

Berry, 26, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

A second victim was found in a neighboring apartment where bullets had gone through the wall. That person, 28, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

CPD said detectives identified four men who arrived in two cars then forced their way into the apartment and shot Berry.

After an investigation from Concord police, the suspects were taken into custody with assistance from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Gastonia police and Greensboro police.

All four are being held in Cabarrus County Jail without bond.

(WATCH BELOW: Police ask for help identifying suspect in shooting at Concord shopping center)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man dead in north Charlotte homicide, suspect cooperating, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide after a 31-year-old man was found dead in north Charlotte early Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon call around 1:30 a.m. near the 2900 block of Westbury Lake Drive. Officers […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Arrest made in deadly apartment shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have made an arrest related to an early morning homicide at an apartment in north Charlotte. Police were called just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 2900 block of Westbury Lake Drive, close to W.T. Harris Boulevard. When they arrived,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Memorial Day#James Harris#Murder#Violent Crime#Cpd#Concord#Cox Media Group
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police searching for 2 robbery suspects

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two suspects are wanted by Winston-Salem police after a robbery Wednesday morning. It happened around 12:25 a.m. at the Main Street Business Center, on the 3500 block of South Main Street, near West Clemmonsville Road. Police say the suspects entered the business, armed with guns, and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

10 People Charged During Salisbury ABC Store Investigation

SALISBURY, NC – Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agents recently concluded a months-long drug and alcohol investigation that resulted in several arrests, charges, and seizures. The investigation started due to complaints of illegal drug activity at the ABC store in Salisbury. Throughout the investigation, detectives discovered several illegal alcohol businesses operating out of private residences.
SALISBURY, NC
alamancenews.com

OVERNIGHT: Another Burlington teen found shot

Burlington police report that another teenager has been shot. Police responded to a call Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. to the 600 block of Center Avenue. A 19-year-old male was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by Emergency Services to an area hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injury.
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

17-year-old killed in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Burlington Monday night. The teen's killer hasn't been arrested. Burlington police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Graham Street around 8:30 p.m. They found a teen who'd been shot. Officials said the teen was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS, where they did not survive their injuries.
BURLINGTON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
96K+
Followers
108K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy