A southwestern Virginia man is now behind bars on a long list of charges after allegedly leading police on a chase. A roadblock was being conducted at the intersection of US 460 and Marrowbone Creek at around 11:00 PM Friday night. Officers checked on 26-year-old James Douglas Allen Adkins, of Vansant, who was said to be in a side-by-side. Officers allegedly smelled alcohol as they approached Adkins’ vehicle, who then drove away.

VANSANT, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO