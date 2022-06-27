ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brandon Woodruff listed as probable starter for Tuesday’s matchup with Tampa Bay

By MK Burgess
 2 days ago

MILWAUKEE, Wis (WFRV) – It’s been a long road for Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff. The Brewers placed him on the injured list at the end of May with a high-ankle sprain, but a flare-up of Raynaud’s Syndrome, a condition that affects the blood flow to a person’s hands and fingers, caused the pitcher to sit out the majority of June.

Woodruff had his second rehab start with High A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers last Thursday and went five innings with two hits, one run, and seven strikeouts. On Sunday, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Woodruff would be the probable starter for the Brewers’ Tuesday matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I had a little bit of an unfortunate thing that popped up with the Raynauds and the ankle’s been good, so it’s really just been about, ‘when can I come back and throw and just build up?'” Woodruff said. “Everything feels good, I’m healthy, which is a good thing. That’s the main thing I wanted to get out of this but wanted to come into this and try to prepare for the next start.”

Woodruff said he felt good about the start but there’s always room for improvement.

“I would say, good and bad, not bad, but maybe the tempo of my delivery a little bit. I’m pretty in tune with how I feel when I’m on the mound. So if the tempo of my delivery is too slow or I’m pushing too quick, I can feel that pretty quick,” Woodruff said.

“I was able to feel it early on and make some adjustments. I was able to use everything which was great and to come out of here with five innings, it’s been three weeks since I’ve gotten any game action, so just kind of getting my legs back under me has been a main thing, I feel good coming out of it, so all positive,” he added.

Woodruff said he was fully ready for his next start and couldn’t wait to get back to the club and help his team win.

