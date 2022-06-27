ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County exec wants Roddy Ricch banned for ‘F–k NYPD’ chant

By Gabrielle Fonrouge, Evan Simko-Bednarski
 2 days ago

That’s some “Real Talk.”

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman wants to ban Roddy Ricch from performing on Long Island this fall — after the rapper led a “F–k the NYPD” chant earlier this month.

“The last thing these officers need is some ‘celebrity’ inciting violence and hate against them,” Blakeman charged in a letter to the operators of UBS Arena in Elmont and shared exclusively with The Post.

“As violence against police is on the rise, and woke politicians fan the flames of the defund the police movement, we should be showing more support for our police, not less,” Blakeman said.

The Grammy-winning artist — whose legal name is Rodrick Moore — started the chant during his performance at Hot 97’s Summer Jam earlier this month in Queens, hours after gun possession charges against him were dropped by the DA.

Ricch had been arrested along with two other men the previous night when a security guard outside the Governors Ball festival at Citi Field found a Canik 9mm handgun under the seat of a car they were riding in.

“We should be showing more support for our police, not less,” Bruce Blakeman said.
Dennis A. Clark

Prosecutors dropped charges against Ricch and one of the men, Carlos Collins. The third man, Michael Figueroa, was charged with felony criminal possession of a loaded firearm for allegedly toting the weapon in his waistband.

“On behalf of the 1.4 million residents of Nassau County, I strongly condemn [Ricch’s] rhetoric in the strongest possible terms,” Blakeman said in his letter. “The Nassau County Police Department works closely with the NYPD every day to keep communities safe across Nassau County.”

The rapper’s performance at UBS Arena — part of a Post Malone tour — is currently scheduled for October 9.

The Oak View Group, which operates the venue, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments / 1

Winston Wolf
2d ago

Pretty soon all of Nassau County will be legally toting guns in there waistband. What you gonna do then punk? You better learn to trust you citizens.

Reply
2
