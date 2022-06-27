Kansas City acquires Mills and Fleming, trades Santana

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals announced on Monday they had acquired Wyatt Mills and William Fleming from the Seattle Mariners.

Mills and Fleming were acquired in exchange for INF Carlos Santana and cash considerations, according to a tweet from the Royals.

Mills was added to the 40-man roster and optioned to the Omaha AAA team. Fleming will be assigned to Quad Cities, High A.

