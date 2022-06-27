ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Valve is doubling Steam Deck shipments, so you might get yours faster

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValve is doubling the number of Steam Decks it ships to customers, the company announced Monday. “Production has picked up, and after today we’ll be shipping more than double the number of Steam Decks every week!” Valve said in a tweet from the official Steam Deck account. And in response to...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

PS5 Restock: PS Direct Has Consoles Available

Update: PlayStation Direct has PS5 consoles in stock. The consoles will be available at 12:30 PM PT / 3:30 PM ET. Like usual, you'll be placed in a random spot in the queue and given an estimated wait time. It's been a busy couple of weeks for PS5 restocks. PlayStation...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Nearly $1M in PC parts are up for grabs, but you probably can’t buy anything

Artesian Builds, a PC building company that recently entered bankruptcy, will see nearly $1 million of remaining inventory auctioned off to pay off its debts. As reported by PC Gamer, massive amounts of various PC components such as motherboards, RAM kits, fans, pre-built PCs, coolers, CPUs, and GPUs are due to be sold today at an auction.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Arm’s Immortalis GPU is its first with hardware ray tracing for Android gaming

Arm is announcing its new flagship Immortalis GPU today, its first to include hardware-based ray tracing on mobile. As PCs and the latest Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles are all gradually moving toward impressive ray-traced visuals, Immortalis-G715 is designed to be the Arm’s first GPU to deliver the same on Android phones and tablets.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Steam Decks#Q3#The Steam Deck Steam#Q2
TechSpot

The AyaNeo Next 2 handheld console could be the first with a discrete GPU

Forward-looking: It turns out the Steam Deck is more than just a hit product for Valve. The whole market for portable game consoles is being rejuvenated and we may soon see some very interesting options pop up. One of these is the AyaNeo Next 2 — more of a concept than a real product at this point, but potentially the first portable console with a discrete GPU.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Classic Menu Item (with a Catch)

What's old can quickly become new again in the fast-food world. Some chains bring back the same items on an annual basis (like the Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report Pumpkin Spice Latte) while others dip back into their past to find something that makes people nostalgic. The big...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and best early offers on Asus and Acer computers

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is now just two weeks away. The highlight of the shopping calendar has been officially confirmed for 12 and 13 July, with some early deals popping up already. After a sluggish start to the year the globe-spanning sales event promises record-breaking sales for the retail giant.Laptop and Chromebook deals are always popular on Amazon Prime Day, and with the rise of hybrid and remote working leading many of us to upgrade our tech, this year’s sale could see an especially strong interest in the best laptops of 2022. We’re also anticipating discounts across the rest of...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Verge

Amazon limits Plan B purchases after demand spike

Amazon is limiting customers to three units of emergency contraceptive pills a week in response to a spike in demand after the Supreme Court ended federal abortion rights, the company told CNBC. Other retailers are also limiting purchases of drugs like Plan B and Aftera — CVS and Rite Aid...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Derby expect to finalise their takeover today as local property developer David Clowes prepares to save Rams from extinction... after the club confirm they've worked hard 'to complete this extremely complex transaction'

The takeover of Derby by property developer David Clowes is expected to be completed on Thursday, the club's joint administrators have said. Quantuma announced on Sunday they had formally accepted Clowes' offer to buy the beleaguered Sky Bet League One club and hoped to conclude the sale by Wednesday. That...
ECONOMY
The Verge

Tesla reportedly doesn’t have enough desks after Musk threatens to fire remote employees

After Tesla CEO Elon Musk commanded remote employees to return to work or else lose their jobs, the company was reportedly ill-prepared to welcome back its workers. According to a report from The Information, employees arrived at Tesla’s Fremont, California facility only to find a lack of parking spots, no desk to sit at, and crappy Wi-Fi (where’s Starlink when you need it?).
FREMONT, CA
GamesRadar

Xbox Series X takes its first price cut at Amazon

The Xbox Series X has taken its first price cut at Amazon today, with £10 off the £449.99 RRP. That leaves us with a £439.99 sales price (opens in new tab) on the latest console - extraordinary considering we were scrambling for stock just a few months ago.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Hurry and buy this HP gaming PC while it’s only $600 today

You shouldn’t settle for basic desktop computer deals if you’re planning to play video games, but you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars either, especially if you’re on a tight budget. That’s because you have affordable options like the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, which is currently even cheaper from HP with a $100 discount that lowers its price to just $600 from its original price of $700. It’s not going to rival the best gaming desktops in terms of performance, but it’s going to be enough to play most of today’s video games.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Steam Deck designer says SSD mod 'will significantly shorten the life of your Deck'

But I still love the fact that Valve has made it possible for people to really dig into their Decks, even if it disapproves. "Please don't do this," has been the stance of Valve Steam Deck (opens in new tab) designer, Lawrence Yang, regarding an SSD mod that came to light recently. We reported on the mod itself last week (opens in new tab), which saw one Deck owner (Decker?) replace the original 2230-size SSD with a more readily available 2242-size drive.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Nvidia might have killed off the RTX 3080 12GB

Rumor mill: After only releasing it in January this year, Nvidia is rumored to have ceased production of the RTX 3080 12GB GPU. The move comes as the card's price falls to that of the 10GB variant while the more powerful RTX 3080 Ti is reduced by $200. Twitter user...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Fix the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds TslGame.exe Error in Windows 10 & 11

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) can sometimes fall foul of the TslGame.exe application Error. The error crashes PUBG regularly during startup or midway through a game. The error message usually provides further details that say, “the memory could not be read.”. A once-off occurrence is nothing to worry about, but...
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Your startup pitch deck needs an operating plan

In short, an operating plan is a high-level numerical view of the near future of your company. It describes, in measurable terms, what you need to do to get from where you are now to where you need to be to raise your next round of funding. And it presents this information in a way that is easy to digest and discuss, without getting too bogged down in the nitty-gritty of the numbers.
ECONOMY
Digital Trends

Six-year-old AMD GPU smokes Nvidia’s new GTX 1630 by more than double

Nvidia quietly released the GTX 1630 on Tuesday, following a reported delay at the end of May. The card, which is around $150 and built on the older Turing architecture, won’t be making it into our roundup of the best graphics cards, though. Early reviews show that even the six-year old RX 470 beats the GTX 1630 by as much as 52%.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Energy demand reduction options for meeting national zero-emission targets in the United Kingdom

In recent years, global studies have attempted to understand the contribution that energy demand reduction could make to climate mitigation efforts. Here we develop a bottom-up, whole-system framework that comprehensively estimates the potential for energy demand reduction at a country level. Replicable for other countries, our framework is applied to the case of the United Kingdom where we find that reductions in energy demand of 52% by 2050 compared with 2020 levels are possible without compromising on citizens' quality of life. This translates to annual energy demands of 40"‰GJ per person, compared with the current Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development average of 116"‰GJ and the global average of 55"‰GJ. Our findings show that energy demand reduction can reduce reliance on high-risk carbon dioxide removal technologies, has moderate investment requirements and allows space for ratcheting up climate ambition. We conclude that national climate policy should increasingly develop and integrate energy demand reduction measures.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy