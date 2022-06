WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — As of Wednesday afternoon, officials with the Wausau School District are still waiting to receive a letter of resignation from Board Member Ka Lo. Both the District Clerk and Board President Jim Bouche confirmed to WSAU News that they haven’t received anything from Lo, who announced her intent to resign on Monday in a statement to the media. Therefore they can’t consider the position vacant, which puts any potential action to file the role on hold until a formal announcement is received.

