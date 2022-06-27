Vincennes man found dead in Turtle Creek Reservoir

MEROM, Ind. — A 53-year-old man from Vincennes was found dead in the water of Turtle Creek Reservoir Monday morning after he went missing early the day before.

Officers were called to the Sullivan County reservoir around 4 a.m. Sunday after Hoosier Energy Security noticed one boat didn’t return to shore following a high wind advisory alarm, which is used to tell boaters to leave the water.

Indiana Conservation Officers and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department responded but couldn’t find the missing boat or the man aboard, later identified as Patrick J. Dehut, 53, of Vincennes. Officials began a search that included boats, sonar and scuba divers.

The body of Dehut was found in the water at 8:10 a.m. Monday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The investigation into his death is still ongoing, DNR said, and his cause of death is pending autopsy results.

