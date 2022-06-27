ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Vincennes man found dead in Turtle Creek Reservoir

By Joe Schroeder
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NEsIp_0gNWpPYu00

MEROM, Ind. — A 53-year-old man from Vincennes was found dead in the water of Turtle Creek Reservoir Monday morning after he went missing early the day before.

Officers were called to the Sullivan County reservoir around 4 a.m. Sunday after Hoosier Energy Security noticed one boat didn’t return to shore following a high wind advisory alarm, which is used to tell boaters to leave the water.

Search underway after Indianapolis man goes missing in Lake Monroe

Indiana Conservation Officers and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department responded but couldn’t find the missing boat or the man aboard, later identified as Patrick J. Dehut, 53, of Vincennes. Officials began a search that included boats, sonar and scuba divers.

The body of Dehut was found in the water at 8:10 a.m. Monday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The investigation into his death is still ongoing, DNR said, and his cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

1 dead following fiery 3 semi crash on I-70w in Clay Co.

Second update: The Clay County Coroner has confirmed that one person has died as a result of this crash. No identification has been released as of yet, pending notification of family. CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — First update: Traffic is moving once again on I-70, according to dispatch, however, some crews remained on scene as […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash on US 41 in Sullivan County sends two to hospital

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A two-vehicle crash sent two individuals to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday. The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of US 41 and W County Road 300 N. According to Indiana State Police, the cause was a failure to stop by a vehicle headed westbound on […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Vincennes, IN
Crime & Safety
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Sullivan County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Sullivan County, IN
City
Vincennes, IN
wamwamfm.com

Crews Dispatched to Underground Fire in Terre Haute

There was a fire underground in Terre Haute over the weekend. It was an electrical fire that workers with Duke Energy say they had to take their time managing. Firefighters were sent to an area near the Candlewood Suites Hotel in downtown Terre Haute Sunday evening. Several businesses in the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Crash with Evansville bus leaves driver unresponsive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an overnight crash between a vehicle and a city bus left one person hospitalized late Monday night. Around 11:22 p.m., EPD reports officers were dispatched to Lincoln Avenue for an accident with injuries. Upon arrival, police state they found the driver of the vehicle involved unresponsive. According to a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Sports#Lake Monroe#Hoosier Energy Security#Scuba#Dnr#Nexstar Media Inc
14news.com

Warrick Co. Coroner: Man involved in manhunt shot and killed himself

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Coroner has released autopsy results for 64-year-old Michael White. [ISP: Warrick Co. manhunt suspect dies after exchange of gunfire]. He was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with authorities last week in Warrick County. The coroner says he had three...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash with 2 semis causes delays on I-70 West

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A crash involving two semi-trucks slowed traffic in the westbound lanes of I-70. The crash happened on Monday just before 9 p.m. near the 23 mile marker in Clay County. According to Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police, traffic was backed up due to construction when the driver of […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Jasper Man Facing OWI Charges

A Jasper man faces charges following a traffic stop last night. On Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department conducted a routine traffic stop at Newton and 5th Street. The driver was identified as 31-year-old Christopher Price of Jasper. Police say Price showed signs of impairment and was transported to Memorial Hospital...
JASPER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
99.5 WKDQ

Are You in One of Indiana’s Original Two Area Codes?

Every time you dial someone's number here in Indiana, you are first punching in their area code. Indiana has eight different area codes in 2022, but is your area using one of the original two area codes?. 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of telephone area codes in the United States....
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville native named forensic scientist of the year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) have recognized an Evansville native as the forensic scientist of the year. ISP says the Indiana State Police Forensic Scientist of the Year Award is presented annually to a Forensic Scientist within the Laboratory Division deemed to have consistently provided a superior quality forensic analysis service in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

New Probationary Trooper Assigned to the Jasper Post

Jasper- On Thursday June 16, 2022, eighteen Probationary Troopers graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Academy. From this group of newly appointed troopers the Jasper Post welcomes Probationary Trooper Leah Schnell to the ranks of District #34. Probationary Trooper Schnell is a native of Jasper and a graduate of...
JASPER, IN
WTHR

Wanted Indiana man found dead in barn after exchanging gunfire with police

LYNNVILLE, Ind. — A southwestern Indiana man sought as a fugitive has been found dead inside a barn after exchanging gunfire with members of a law enforcement taskforce, Indiana state troopers said Friday. Authorities had been seeking the Chandler man for several days when officers located him Thursday near...
14news.com

Person taken to hospital after crash involving METS bus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving an Evansville METS bus. It happened on Lincoln Avenue near South Garvin Street just before 11:30 p.m. We’re told the person taken to the hospital has non-life-threatening injuries.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Suspected underground electrical fire in Terre Haute under investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspected electrical fire beneath downtown Terre Haute is under investigation. The Terre Haute Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched to an area near the Candlewood Suites Hotel just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Officials said the fire is believed to be in an underground electrical...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Vehicle flipped in wreck close to twin bridges; six injured

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a two vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Wolf Hills Road and US Hwy 41 North. The accident happened just before the twin bridges on June 26 shortly after midnight. Deputies said they investigated the accident to find one vehicle flipped over […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Ascension closing 11 immediate care centers, 3 in Evansville area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Ascension St. Vincent tell us they are closing 11 immediate care centers at the end of the day Thursday. Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent will be closing 11 Immediate Care Centers effective end of business on June 30, 2022. Impacted associates are being offered a comparable position at one of our many sites of care.
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy