REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - A San Mateo County court hearing scheduled for convicted murderer Scott Peterson was delayed because of COVID, a court spokeswoman said Tuesday. One of his attorneys tested positive for the virus, according to Deputy Court Executive Officer Sarah Lind, and Peterson himself was exposed to COVID in his pod at San Quentin. Peterson is on "loose quarantine," she explained.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO