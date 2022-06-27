ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake & 21 Savage's 'Jimmy Cooks' Soars in at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

By Gary Trust
 2 days ago

Drake ‘s “Jimmy Cooks,” featuring 21 Savage , blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The collaboration marks Drake’s 11th Hot 100 No. 1 and 21 Savage’s second.

Drake also debuts two other songs in the Hot 100’s top 10 from his new album, Honestly, Nevermind – which likewise launches as his 11th No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart – as “Sticky” starts at No. 6 and “Falling Back” begins at No. 7.

Notably, Drake becomes the first solo male to simultaneously debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 twice, as Honestly, Nevermind and “Jimmy Cooks” join his Certified Lover Boy and “Way 2 Sexy,” which roared in atop the respective tallies dated Sept. 18, 2021.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated July 2, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (June 28). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

“Jimmy Cooks,” released on OVO/Republic Records, tallied 42.2 million streams, 3 million radio airplay audience impressions and 6,000 downloads sold in its first week (June 17-23), according to Luminate, following the June 17 arrival of parent album Honestly, Nevermind, announced only hours before its release.

The track (seemingly an ode to the character of Jimmy Brooks that Drake portrayed on the CTV drama Degrassi: The Next Generation from 2001-08) arrives as the 1,138th No. 1 in the Hot 100’s 63-year history, and the 62nd to enter on top .

Drake’s 11th Hot 100 No. 1

Drake adds his 11th Hot 100 No. 1. He ties Whitney Houston for the seventh-most leaders among all acts and passes Stevie Wonder to claim the second-most among male soloists.

Most Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s :

  • 20, The Beatles
  • 19, Mariah Carey
  • 14, Rihanna
  • 13, Michael Jackson
  • 12, Madonna
  • 12, The Supremes
  • 11, Drake
  • 11, Whitney Houston
  • 10, Janet Jackson
  • 10, Stevie Wonder

Meanwhile, here’s a recap of Drake’s 11 Hot 100 No. 1s:

  • “What’s My Name?,” Rihanna feat. Drake (one week at No. 1, beginning Nov. 20, 2010)
  • “Work,” Rihanna feat. Drake (nine weeks, beginning March 5, 2016)
  • “One Dance,” Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla (10 weeks, beginning May 21, 2016)
  • “God’s Plan” (11 weeks, beginning Feb. 3, 2018)
  • “Nice for What” (eight weeks, beginning April 21, 2018)
  • “In My Feelings” (10 weeks, beginning July 21, 2018)
  • “Toosie Slide” (one week, April 18, 2020)
  • “What’s Next” (one week, March 20, 2021)
  • “Way 2 Sexy,” Drake feat. Future and Young Thug (one week, Sept. 18, 2021)
  • “Wait for U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems (one week, May 14, 2022)
  • “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake feat. 21 Savage (one week to-date, July 2, 2022)

Plus, “Jimmy Cooks” is Drake’s record-extending seventh song to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100, following “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What,” “Toosie Slide,” “What’s Next,” “Way 2 Sexy” and “Wait for U.”

Further, Drake ties The Beatles for the most top five Hot 100 hits: 29 each. Madonna (28) and Mariah Carey (27) follow.

21 Savage previously topped the Hot 100 as featured on Post Malone’s “Rockstar,” which reigned for eight weeks beginning in October 2017.

Drake debuts atop Billboard 200 & Hot 100

As Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind opens atop the Billboard 200 concurrent with the Hot 100-topping entrance of “Jimmy Cooks,” he makes the eighth-such double debut – and becomes the first male soloist to score the honor twice. Taylor Swift first achieved the feat in August 2020 and has made a record three such starts.

Simultaneous Artist Debuts Atop the Billboard 200 & Hot 100

  • Drake: Honestly, Nevermind & “Jimmy Cooks,” feat. 21 Savage, July 2, 2022
  • Future: I Never Liked You & “Wait for U,” feat. Drake & Tems, May 14, 2022
  • Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor’s Version) & “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” Nov. 27, 2021
  • Drake: Certified Lover Boy & “Way 2 Sexy,” feat. Future & Young Thug, Sept. 18, 2021
  • Justin Bieber: Justice & “Peaches,” feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, April 3, 2021
  • Taylor Swift: Evermore & “Willow,” Dec. 26, 2020
  • BTS: BE & “Life Goes On,” Dec. 5, 2020
  • Taylor Swift: Folkore & “Cardigan,” Aug. 8, 2020

Drake’s lucky 13th Streaming Songs No. 1

“Jimmy Cooks” is Drake’s record-extending 13th No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart. He now has more than double the amount of runner-up Justin Bieber, with six.

No. 1 R&B/hip-hop, rap

“Jimmy Cooks” also premieres atop the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100. Drake notches his record-extending 25th leader on each list, while 21 Savage adds this third.

Drake up to 58 Hot 100 top 10s

As “Sticky” debuts at No. 6 and “Falling Back” bows at No. 7 on the Hot 100, with 28.8 million and 27.8 million streams, respectively, Drake, thanks to those tracks and “Jimmy Cooks,” pads his record career count to 58 top 10s.

Most Billboard Hot 100 Top 10s:

  • 58, Drake
  • 38, Madonna
  • 34, The Beatles
  • 31, Rihanna
  • 30, Michael Jackson
  • 30, Taylor Swift
  • 28, Mariah Carey
  • 28, Elton John
  • 28, Stevie Wonder
  • 27, Janet Jackson

Rest of the top 10

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” drops to No. 2 after seven weeks atop the Hot 100. The track concurrently crowns the Songs of the Summer chart for a fourth week, after the seasonal survey, which tracks the top titles between Memorial Day and Labor Day, returned three weeks ago .

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” slips 2-3 on the Hot 100, after three nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1, as it notches a third week atop the Radio Songs chart (84.3 million, up 3%).

Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, falls 3-4 on the Hot 100, after a week at No. 1, and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” retreats to No. 5 from its No. 4 Hot 100 high, as it leads the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart for a sixth week.

Below Drake’s “Sticky” at No. 6 and “Falling Back” at No. 7 on the Hot 100, Joji’s “Glimpse of Us” rises 10-8 in its second week on the chart, led by its 40% increase to 25.6 million streams.

Kate Bush’s 1985 classic “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” descends 5-9 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 4, fueled by its sync in Netflix’s Stranger Things , as it adds a third week each atop the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” backtracks 6-10, after five weeks at No. 1.

Again, for all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram and all charts (dated July 2), including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh on Billboard.com tomorrow (June 28).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.

