First Lady Frances Wolf visited Bucks County Community College (BCCC) and joined students and staff for a discussion on college hunger on Monday. Wolf addressed the growing need for resources for students experiencing food and basic needs insecurity and discussed Gov. Tom Wolf's proposed $1 million investment to address college hunger and $200 million investment to create the Nellie Bly Scholarship Program in the 2022-23 state budget.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO