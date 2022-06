The New York Giants’ 2022 season will be the first of a new era. Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll and company will look to fix the mess left by Dave Gettleman. New York’s roster looks very similar to last year’s team, though that is mostly because Gettleman made it super hard to change. The more important facets lie in how Daboll organizes his team and utilizes his players. New defensive coordinator Don Martindale and new offensive coordinator Mike Kafka both come from established teams and will look to make the Giants a good one again, though that will certainly take time.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO