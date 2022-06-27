Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Tallapoosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Chattahoochee; Marion; Stewart; Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Marion, southeastern Chattahoochee, northeastern Stewart and northwestern Webster Counties through 500 PM EDT At 429 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Renfroe, or 8 miles southeast of Cusseta. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Cusseta, Seminole, Brooklyn, Renfroe and Manta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO