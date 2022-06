[This continues to be an ongoing investigation and we will learn as much as possible about this event and report any new developments as they are available.]. SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The suspect in a shooting that occurred in the late-night hours on June 23, 2022, at the Embassy Tavern Bar in Green River, Wyoming, identified as Douglas Wolf, age 51, of Green River, has succumbed to apparent self-inflicted injuries while being apprehended by area joint tactical law enforcement agencies.

