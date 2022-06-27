ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Tips for how to keep your brain active

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, and...

news3lv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Orthopaedic Surgery Resident Dr. Jessica Albanese

I was born and raised in Las Vegas, and I was fortunate to go to the University of Nevada, Reno, for medical school, and I fell in love with orthopedic surgery when I came down to Las Vegas for my third year rotations. And I was able to see the tremendous impact you can have on a patient's quality of life.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD Foundation to sell K-9 e-cards, virtual adoptions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation is now selling K-9 e-cards. The cards feature photos of LVMPD service dogs with greetings for birthdays, graduations, anniversaries and more. You can also virtually adopt an LVMPD K-9. You can choose a K-9 to “adopt” and receive...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Las Vegas, NV
Health
news3lv.com

Local cancer patient granted RV camping wish thanks to Make-A-Wish

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada recently teamed up with Dutch Bros Coffee to grant a wish for a local 9-year-old. Kaci was diagnosed with leukemia at age six and has experienced a grueling medical journey filled with weekly chemotherapy treatments. Inspired by her love of adventure and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Alex B.

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Alex was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, and the end of his senior year in high school was riddled with chemotherapy treatments and radiation. Now attending college in Utah, Alex continues to be monitored at a hospital in Salt Lake City but is doing well.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Money, Baby!' sportsbook lounge at Virgin Hotels abruptly closes

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Money, Baby!, the sportsbook lounge that opened as part of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas last year, has abruptly closed. The owner MBLV, LLC confirmed the closure in a statement provided Tuesday. No details on the reason for the closure or how employees would be affected...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ksnv#The Cleveland Clinic
news3lv.com

Broken AC unit over weekend upsets Las Vegas tenant

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Air conditioning units have to work harder in the summers and, unfortunately, many break. Any lag in fixing a broken unit can be a point of contention, especially between landlords and tenants. Tides on Spencer tenant Ruth Haynes is one tenant who is upset it...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Wedding Season Most Sought Out Gifts

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Wedding bells are ringing because we are in the midst of a wedding boom as 26 million weddings are expected this year. And whether you are getting married or attending as a guest something important we have to think about is the wedding registry. Jillian Lopez talks with registry expert & executive editor of […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
news3lv.com

Vegas Kids Zone market host weekend grand opening

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Vegas Kids Zone market kicked off its grand opening at the newly renovated "Real talk" building. There was a scavenger hunt, raffles, giveaways, and ways for parents to connect with other parents in the community, which was hosted over the weekend. It helps local...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Attention shoppers, Omega Mart does have bathrooms!

We want to share a public service announcement regarding Omega Mart. It has recently come to our attention that people think it doesn’t have bathrooms. Or, that its bathrooms aren’t real. On the contrary, they are very real and fully functional. But don’t be disappointed to learn that they are indeed just bathrooms. Because at Meow Wolf, they leave no territory unmarked. Guests who visit the bathrooms are blessed to see the work of local Las Vegas artists adorning the walls. Mary Sabo, Mila May, JW Caldwell, Pretty Done and JK Russ have transformed a profane place into a sacred one.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mental health resources in the valley for women impacted by overturning of Roe v. Wade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Friday’s supreme court decision to overturn roe v wade could have an effect on mental health. Mental health specialist Andrea Hitchcock says the decision to overturn roe v. Wade could have dire consequences for women. Especially for those who have been assaulted in states where abortions have been banned. “They should have resources out there if they’re feeling they have no outlet,” says Hitchcock.
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Goodie Bag BK Employee Is Getting Job Offers From Across The Country

The Burger King worker who went viral for showing off his lame goodie bag from his employers for 27 years of service without missing a day has other options. Kevin Ford showed off the bag, which included Lifesavers candy, in a now viral post. The Las Vegas native got job offers from all over the country, including a restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina as well as a classic car restoration company, but he turned them down.
CHARLESTON, SC
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas abortion clinics already see surge in patients, calls

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Abortion clinics across Las Vegas have already experienced a surge in calls and uptick patients since the overturning of Roe V. Wade, leading to concerns over the ability of providers to handle thousands more patients. According to Planned Parenthood, the organization expects 10,000 patients to...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy