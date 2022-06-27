Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Pickens, Greenville Mountains, Pickens Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-27 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenville; Laurens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Laurens County in Upstate South Carolina Southeastern Greenville County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 444 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Laurens, or 5 miles south of Fountain Inn, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Laurens, Gray Court, Waterloo, Mountville, Fork Shoals, Princeton, Hickory Tavern, Fountain Inn, Cross Hill and Lake Greenwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO