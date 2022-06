Carnival Corp CCL shares are trading lower Wednesday following bearish analyst coverage from Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley analyst Jamie Rollo maintained Carnival with an Underweight rating and slashed the price target to a Street-low $7 per share from $13 after trimming estimates for the year, citing weaker occupancies and pricing, as well as elevated costs. The analyst placed a bear case price target of $0 on the stock.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO