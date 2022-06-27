ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania American Water announces expanded Spanish-language customer resources

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecognizing that language can be a significant barrier to accessing important information, educational resources and programming, Pennsylvania American Water recently developed additional Spanish-language resources aimed...

buckscountyherald.com

Comments / 1

Related
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city among top fishing cities: study

Pittsburgh is one of the top cities for fishing in the U.S., according to a ranking prepared by ApartmentGuide.com, an online rental resource. The Three Rivers City came in at No. 9 in the top 10 ranking among all U.S. cities with populations of more than 50,000. For each city,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wpsu.org

For a rural Pennsylvania area, a cryptocurrency mine brought noise pollution

It’s quiet outside the afternoon Amanda Balon is walking around her family’s scenic 80-acre farm in Ridgway Township in northcentral Pennsylvania. “This is our high tunnel area," said Balon, co-owner of Big Maple Family Farm and executive director of Big Maple Farm's Natural Therapies. "This is where we grow all of our greens and we start our plants so we've been working on getting all of our plants in the ground the last couple of days."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WTAJ

Best school districts in Pennsylvania

STACKER — A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#English#Spanish
Supermarket News

Gerrity’s Supermarkets joins Wakefern grocery cooperative

Pennsylvania grocer Gerrity’s Supermarkets has joined retail grocery cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern, parent of the ShopRite supermarket banner, said Monday that Gerrity’s becomes its 48th member. Plans call for Gerrity’s to convert to the cooperative’s The Fresh Grocer banner, with the new store branding to be Gerrity’s The Fresh Grocer. The transition to the new banner over the next few months also will include the addition of Wakefern’s own-brand products, such as the Bowl & Basket and Paperbird labels.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

PA Contractor Ripped Off $86K From Clients, AG Says

A contractor in Pennsylvania has been charged after he accepted deposits to build elevators in six residents' homes but never did any of the work, authorities said. Michael Bloom, of Williamsport, agreed to the projects, which totaled $86,110, AG Josh Shapiro said. He provided little or no services in return and refused to give his customers refunds.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
beavercountyradio.com

Gov. Wolf Announces New Agreement between Penn Dot and Norfolk Southern

(Harrisburg, Pa.) Governor Tom Wolf today announced that PennDOT and Norfolk Southern Corporation have reached an agreement to expand passenger rail access in western Pennsylvania. The milestone follows a February 2022 announcement that the parties would jointly examine opportunities to eliminate chokepoints and improve Pennsylvania’s rail system to better permit freight and passenger trains to operate together.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Passenger Train Access To Expand In West PA

(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Norfolk Southern Corporation have agreed to expand passenger rail access in western Pennsylvania. Governor Tom Wolf announced the agreement today which is expected to be finalized by the end of the year. Passenger rail service between New York and Pittsburgh via Harrisburg would increase from one a day to twice daily. New service is expected to start within three years of the final agreement's execution. The governor says to support the expanded service the commonwealth will invest more than 200-million dollars in infrastructure and safety improvements.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Sit back and relax: Chicory flowers

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Chicory (Cichorium intybus) is one of those “love ’em or hate ’em” plants. For one thing, it’s not what you’d call a pretty plant. While the flowers are attractive, they blossom from a rather gangly set of woody, grooved, somewhat bristly stems. It’s not without reason it’s been described as […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Blaze at summer camp draws firefighters from Pennsylvania, Maryland

THURMONT, Md. (AP) — Crews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland on Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said. Firefighters were initially dispatched around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell said.
THURMONT, MD
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Josh Shapiro Vows To Protect Abortion Access If Elected

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Philadelphia City Hall, the Democratic nominee for governor vowed to preserve abortion access in Pennsylvania if he is elected in November. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was joined by doctors who said overturning Roe v. Wade has put women’s lives at risk. Shapiro vowed that, as governor, he will veto any bill from the Republican-led legislature that would ban abortion. “This next race for governor will be the pivotal decision point, the inflection point to decide whether or not Pennsylvania will continue to respect women,” Shapiro said. Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker said City Council could introduce legislation to help protect doctors and patients from being investigated for abortion. Eyewitness News reached out to the campaign of Republican nominee for Governor, Doug Mastriano. We have not heard back. Mastriano has previously said Roe v. Wade was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy