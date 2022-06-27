Pennsylvania American Water announces expanded Spanish-language customer resources

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Philadelphia City Hall, the Democratic nominee for governor vowed to preserve abortion access in Pennsylvania if he is elected in November. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was joined by doctors who said overturning Roe v. Wade has put women’s lives at risk. Shapiro vowed that, as governor, he will veto any bill from the Republican-led legislature that would ban abortion. “This next race for governor will be the pivotal decision point, the inflection point to decide whether or not Pennsylvania will continue to respect women,” Shapiro said. Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker said City Council could introduce legislation to help protect doctors and patients from being investigated for abortion. Eyewitness News reached out to the campaign of Republican nominee for Governor, Doug Mastriano. We have not heard back. Mastriano has previously said Roe v. Wade was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO