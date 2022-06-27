ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira Fire Chief to retire after 25 years with department

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AYX16_0gNWnGMf00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has announced that the City Fire Chief will retire this summer after 25 years with the department.

Chief Joseph Martino will retire from the Elmira Fire Department in August 2022, according to Elmira City Manager Mike Collins. Martino was sworn in as chief in May 2016, succeeding Patrick Bermingham as the 14th Chief.

Elmira Police promote new Sergeant

Martino graduated from Horseheads High School in 1990 and then attended Corning Community College and Elmira College.

Attending basic training in Montour Falls, he joined the Elmira Fire Department in 1997, according to his biography on the City’s website. He was later promoted to Lieutenant in 2004, Assistant Fire Marshal in 2011, and Fire Marshal in 2012. Martino is also a certified Code Enforcement Officer, Fire Investigator and completed the New York City Fire Department First Line Supervisor Program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: June 20 to 26

During the week of Monday, June 20 to Sunday, June 26, the Owego Police Department had 118 service calls, 8 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 0 traffic tickets. 29-year-old Michael D. Beierle of Apalachin was arrested for an arrest warrant. The warrant was issued by Village of Owego Court. He was turned over to Tioga County Sheriff's custody for arraignment.
OWEGO, NY
FL Radio Group

Police Investigating Ithaca Business Burglary

A West State Street business in Ithaca was broken into Tuesday night. Officers responded to the K & H Redemption Center at around 9:30 and found signs of forced entry into the business. Once inside, officers determined a cash register with an undisclosed amount of money was taken. A witness claims he saw a man wearing a mask fleeing the closed business.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police promote new Sergeant

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department has promoted an officer to the rank of Sergeant in a swearing-in ceremony Monday morning. Officer Joseph Linehan, previously assigned to patrol to the C Platoon, was sworn in and promoted to Police Sergeant on June 27. The ceremony took place in the Elmira City Clerks Office […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Montour Falls, NY
Elmira, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police looking for burglary suspect

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ithaca Police Department is asking for help in investigating the burglary of a bottle & can return center that occurred earlier this week. IPD says that on June 28, 2022, at approximately 9:33 p.m., Police Officers were dispatched to the K&H Redemption Center at 900 West State Street for a […]
ITHACA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Martino
WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Man Arrested in Arson For Hire Conspiracy

Authorities have announced that an Endicott man has been arrested for conspiring to commit arson on an occupied dwelling in the Village of Endicott. The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced that David Rexer, a 50-year-old man from Endicott, New York, was arrested on Tuesday as part of an investigation into arson for hire. The Special Investigations Unit Task Force includes members from the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department, the Village of Johnson City Police Department, and the Village of Endicott Police Department working in unison across dividing town and city lines.
ENDICOTT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Geneva Police investigating Dominos stabbing incident

GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — Geneva Police are investigating a stabbing incident that sent one victim to the hospital Monday morning. Police responded to Dominos parking lot located at 1 Exchange Street around 1:00 a.m. Officers say that the victim was approached by two black males. One of the males took out a knife and attacked the victim, causing a large laceration to his face.
GENEVA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elmira College#Elmira Fire#Elmira Police#Horseheads High School#Corning Community College#Fire Investigator#Nexstar Media Inc
FingerLakes1

Dundee woman cited for driving with a suspended registration

A Dundee woman was ticketed following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department cited Cassandra K. Bowers, 33, of Dundee for a suspended registration. Bowers was observed driving on Lake Street while having a suspended New York State registration. A traffic stop was initiated...
DUNDEE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Man Arrested Following Burglary Investigation in Southport

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man is in jail after authorities say that he burglarized a home and stole financial information. The Chemung County Sheriff's Office arrested 40-year-old Justin Aikman on charges of 2nd degree burglary. Aikman is accused of a burglary at a home in the town of...
ELMIRA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Man accused of attacking woman on first day of new job

ROME — A Tompkins County man is accused of attacking and choking a woman in the parking lot of Deployed Global Solutions on McPike Road Monday afternoon, on the first day of his new job, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Justin T. Tani, 44, of Newfield,...
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Ithaca Voice

IPD searching for male responsible for damaged property while intoxicated

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department responded to an intoxicated male damaging property on the 200 block of South Cayuga Street at approximately 2:24 a.m. on June 24. A witness nearby described the suspect as a short Hispanic male in his 30s wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans with “salt and pepper” hair. The witness also said they observed the male hitting a white pick-up truck on the street before fleeing the area prior to the officers’ arrival.
ITHACA, NY
FingerLakes1

Port Byron woman cited for unlicensed operation

A Port Byron woman was issued a citation following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Marissa L. Hackett, 25, of Port Byron for aggravated unlicensed operation. Investigation revealed that Hackett’s driving privileges had been suspended for failure to answer a summons out...
WNBF News Radio 1290

Body Found Near Binghamton’s Rockbottom Dam

Binghamton police are investigating a person's death after a body was discovered near the Rockbottom Dam. City police detective Captain Cory Minor on Monday confirmed that a body was found in the area of the dam over the weekend. He said the discovery was reported Saturday evening. Minor declined to...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy