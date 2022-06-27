ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

‘Tire Drive’ collection coming up in Decatur

By Will Gerard
 2 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department and the Macon Mosquito Abatement District have partnered to address a public safety concern.

The issue, in particular, is how unused and discarded tires can be a prime breeding ground for mosquitos, who may carry infections and illnesses, due to how tires are able to hold sitting water.

According to Macon Mosquito Abatement District Director Jason Probus, tires are often dumped illegally because of the cost to have them removed.

In order to address this issue, the Macon Mosquito Abatement District will be having a tire drive from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, where they will be accepting car tires free of charge.

Any Macon County resident can bring up to 10 rimless passenger tires. However, large tires, such as what are used for semi-trucks, or tractors, will not be accepted at the event.

All of the tires collected will eventually be recycled as well.

