Las Vegas, NV

Michael Shulman looks at Crossroads Kitchen, Brian Newman in Las Vegas

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Michael Shulman dropped by to talk...





'Wedding Row' debuts in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — In honor of the city's elaborate wedding industry, the city has unveiled some new banners in downtown Las Vegas. Wedding Row encompasses several chapels as well as the Clark County Marriage License Bureau and followings the previously launched 'Restaurant Row' and 'Brewery Row' in an effort to increase visitation in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV


Menopause The Musical

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Menopause The Musical is celebrating its 6,000th show here in Las Vegas this spring, and recently commemorated its 7th anniversary of performing at Harrah's Cabaret inside Harrah's Las Vegas. Today we're joined by Cherity Harchis and Jacquelyn Holland Wright, both stars of the show to...
LAS VEGAS, NV


'Money, Baby!' sportsbook lounge at Virgin Hotels abruptly closes

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Money, Baby!, the sportsbook lounge that opened as part of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas last year, has abruptly closed. The owner MBLV, LLC confirmed the closure in a statement provided Tuesday. No details on the reason for the closure or how employees would be affected...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV


Oscar Goodman talks dinner series, body found in barrel at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Everyone in Las Vegas knows him, but now you can hear his stories all about the city he calls home. Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman joined us to talk about his dinner series at his namesake steakhouse, Oscar's, and what he thinks about the recent discovery of human remains in a barrel at Lake Mead.
LAS VEGAS, NV


Second 'Hello Kitty Café' location to open in Las Vegas in July

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A second Hello Kitty Cafe location is coming to Las Vegas this summer. The popular cafe will be opening the new cafe inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8. The first location is set to celebrate its third anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip,...
LAS VEGAS, NV


Michael Carbonaro: Lies On Stage

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Magician Michael Carbonaro is taking over Las Vegas this summer with his limited engagement, “Penn & Teller present: Michael Carbonaro: Lies On Stage” at the Rio All-suite Hotel & Casino. He joins us now to tell us all about it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Brian Newman
knpr

Las Vegas students get chance to cook with legendary Chef Martin Yan

Some eager young cooks are getting the chance to share their family recipes with one of the most respected chefs on television. Chef Martin Yan of “Yan Can Cook” is starring in a new Vegas PBS series, matching the James Beard Award winner with the most talented students from CCSD’s Career and Technical Education’s Culinary Arts Program.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Resorts World Las Vegas


MGM hosting citywide scavenger hunt around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — MGM Rewards is hosting a citywide scavenger hunt around Las Vegas starting this week, with prizes like a private flight with Usher at stake. "The Wild Wild Quest" is described as a hunt for hidden QR codes that will last from Wednesday, June 29, through Monday, July 11.
LAS VEGAS, NV


Broken AC unit over weekend upsets Las Vegas tenant

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Air conditioning units have to work harder in the summers and, unfortunately, many break. Any lag in fixing a broken unit can be a point of contention, especially between landlords and tenants. Tides on Spencer tenant Ruth Haynes is one tenant who is upset it...
LAS VEGAS, NV


Things to do: 4th of July weekend in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — In celebration of the Independence Day holiday, Clark County is offering free swimming at outdoor pools and water parks that will be open on Monday, July 4. The list of County pools and water parks that will be open on July 4 is as follows:
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Makatas Takes Filipino Cuisine to The Palms

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Vegas Test Kitchen was designed during the pandemic to build a home and and be a creative outlet for the talented chefs in our community. And it is headed out on the road with a special pop up with Chef Gary Lamorte from Makatas restaurant to showcase some amazing Filipino cuisine.
LAS VEGAS, NV

