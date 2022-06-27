Michael Shulman looks at Crossroads Kitchen, Brian Newman in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — In honor of the city's elaborate wedding industry, the city has unveiled some new banners in downtown Las Vegas. Wedding Row encompasses several chapels as well as the Clark County Marriage License Bureau and followings the previously launched 'Restaurant Row' and 'Brewery Row' in an effort to increase visitation in the area.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Menopause The Musical is celebrating its 6,000th show here in Las Vegas this spring, and recently commemorated its 7th anniversary of performing at Harrah's Cabaret inside Harrah's Las Vegas. Today we're joined by Cherity Harchis and Jacquelyn Holland Wright, both stars of the show to...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Al Mancini, creator of Neon Feast, joined us Wednesday to give us the scoop on the latest culinary happenings in Southern Nevada. He previewed the new "Pine Dining" experience coming to Mt. Charleston, shared some tips on poolside dining in Las Vegas and shared a look at a new restaurant arriving on the Strip.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Money, Baby!, the sportsbook lounge that opened as part of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas last year, has abruptly closed. The owner MBLV, LLC confirmed the closure in a statement provided Tuesday. No details on the reason for the closure or how employees would be affected...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Everyone in Las Vegas knows him, but now you can hear his stories all about the city he calls home. Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman joined us to talk about his dinner series at his namesake steakhouse, Oscar's, and what he thinks about the recent discovery of human remains in a barrel at Lake Mead.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A second Hello Kitty Cafe location is coming to Las Vegas this summer. The popular cafe will be opening the new cafe inside Fashion Show Mall on Friday, July 8. The first location is set to celebrate its third anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip,...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Magician Michael Carbonaro is taking over Las Vegas this summer with his limited engagement, “Penn & Teller present: Michael Carbonaro: Lies On Stage” at the Rio All-suite Hotel & Casino. He joins us now to tell us all about it.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fast-food worker at a Las Vegas airport whose TikTok video recently went viral was treated to a big surprise on national television. Kevin Ford, who works at the Burger King in Harry Reid International Airport, traveled to New York -- missing a day of work -- to appear on NBC's TODAY show on Tuesday morning.
Have you ever had a dream that felt like reality? Well, you could describe Omega Mart as a reality that feels more like a dream. Opened last year, this Las Vegas grocery store is not your typical market. Omega is a permanent art tech installation located just off the Vegas strip in what is known as Area15.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A demolition company gave the ultimate gift to a mom of a 3-year-old boy who died in a mobile home fire in December. The company, Trusted Demolition, footed the entire bill to get the charred mobile home torn down to get a new one put in.
Some eager young cooks are getting the chance to share their family recipes with one of the most respected chefs on television. Chef Martin Yan of “Yan Can Cook” is starring in a new Vegas PBS series, matching the James Beard Award winner with the most talented students from CCSD’s Career and Technical Education’s Culinary Arts Program.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — MGM Rewards is hosting a citywide scavenger hunt around Las Vegas starting this week, with prizes like a private flight with Usher at stake. "The Wild Wild Quest" is described as a hunt for hidden QR codes that will last from Wednesday, June 29, through Monday, July 11.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Here in Las Vegas, one of the most prominent faces of our local fire department is retiring. We're talking about Tim Szymanski, the public information officer who has served Southern Nevada for nearly three decades. He closes out his 51-year-career on August 18th. But before...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Air conditioning units have to work harder in the summers and, unfortunately, many break. Any lag in fixing a broken unit can be a point of contention, especially between landlords and tenants. Tides on Spencer tenant Ruth Haynes is one tenant who is upset it...
Wakuda has opened at Palazzo. Two Michelin-starred chef Tetsuya Wakuda opened his first restaurant in the United States on June 25 just off the Palazzo lobby featuring Japanese cuisine including sushi, yakimono grill, rice, noodles and more. Wakuda is open daily for dinner from 5-10 p.m. with a lounge operating from 5 p.m. until midnight.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — In celebration of the Independence Day holiday, Clark County is offering free swimming at outdoor pools and water parks that will be open on Monday, July 4. The list of County pools and water parks that will be open on July 4 is as follows:
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Vegas Test Kitchen was designed during the pandemic to build a home and and be a creative outlet for the talented chefs in our community. And it is headed out on the road with a special pop up with Chef Gary Lamorte from Makatas restaurant to showcase some amazing Filipino cuisine.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Newly released videos from police are offering a look into how first responders evacuated scores of people as an inferno decimated multiple downtown Las Vegas condominiums earlier this month. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police uploaded more than two hours of body-worn camera video from officers who...
Comments / 0