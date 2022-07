YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department says several types of fireworks are illegal in Arizona and are advising the public to only use smaller or novelty fireworks. Any fireworks that rise into the air cannot be used but any other type of firework can only be used from June 24 to July 6 and December 24th to January 3rd.

YUMA, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO