3 suspects arrested in car dealership theft

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A tip through Silent Observer led investigators to two suspects after five cars were stolen from a dealership, Kent County authorities say.

The two 17-year-olds from Plainfield Township were arrested over the weekend, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

Separately, a 17-year-old from Grand Rapids was arrested by investigators from Ottawa and Muskegon counties following a chase along I-96. Kent County authorities say that as of Monday, the 17-year-old was being held in connection to the chase.

The suspects’ names have not been released.

Authorities say thieves broke into the dealership on 14 Mile Road in Algoma Township either Thursday night or Friday morning and stole five vehicles. One was later found running in the parking lot of Northview High School, another was ditched in Kentwood and two more were later found in Grand Rapids. The last one was used in a break-in in Muskegon Township and then involved in a police chase in Muskegon and Ottawa counties.

Authorities say they are still looking to see if other people were involved. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The sheriff’s department thanked members of the community who have already come forward with information.

