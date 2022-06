DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies say they have two active warrants for murder after a man and woman were found dead and two children safe at a home in Davie County, according to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony Laquane Brooks, 31, is wanted. His address is currently unknown. Deputies say Brooks should be […]

DAVIE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO