HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A local state representative says Pennsylvania students at the University of Pittsburgh and their families are being held hostage over an unrelated issue that has upset some lawmakers. It's an issue that could cost some Pitt students thousands of dollars in higher tuition this fall. Every year, five universities, including Pitt, Penn State and Temple get around $508 million from the state legislature in the annual budget so they can reduce their tuition costs to in-state Pennsylvania students. But that could disappear in the upcoming academic year. "Pennsylvania students and their families are being held hostage by...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO