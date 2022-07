If the intense heat Music City has experienced during the first little bit of summer is anything to go on, you’re going to want lots of options for stuff to do inside where it’s cool. Good news, then, that a ton of Nashvillians have released great records in the recent months. The Scene’s music writers have eight new recommendations for you — add ’em to your streaming queue or pick them up from your favorite local record store. Though the next Bandcamp Friday promotion (in which the platform waives its cut of sales for a 24-hour period) isn’t set to come back until Sept. 2, most of our picks are available to buy directly from the artists on Bandcamp, too.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO