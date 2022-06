Lansing will soon have a new wing joint to enjoy because it's finally happening. They are finally opening their doors. Back in November, the Detroit Wing Co. announced on its Facebook that they planned on opening a location on the south side of Lansing. This would be the first location for the Lansing and mid-Michigan area. However, there was no word on exactly when they would be opening, just a general "coming soon".

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO