ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Rincon tribe to receive $1.2 million to expand access to high-speed internet

By Lauren J. Mapp
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m6rTm_0gNWkpvN00

The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration  announced Thursday that the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians will receive more than $1.2 million to expand high-speed internet access on its reservation lands.

Through its Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, the federal government is aiming to improve the social, educational and work lives of tribal community members by awarding these grants and improving high-speed internet access on tribal lands.

In 2019, the Federal Communications Commission reported that only 65 percent of those living on rural, tribal lands had access to broadband internet, compared to 99 percent of housing units in urban areas of the country. The need for reliable internet access on tribal lands was exacerbated even further in the early months of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The pandemic demonstrated just how difficult it is to participate in our modern economy without access to reliable high-speed internet," Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in the announcement. "These grants will provide crucial resources to tribal communities working to ensure everyone can use the internet to attend classes, visit a doctor or run a business."

Rincon's grant will be used to increase the access to high-speed internet service for tribal members on the reservation by obtaining broadband equipment and supporting efforts to increase adoption of the service. The tribe will also use the funding to plan for future broadband infrastructure projects.

The tribe is receiving the NTIA grant months after announcing a partnership with AT&T in March to build a fiber network on its tribal lands for reliable high-speed, broadband internet service.

In this newest release of grant money, the agency also announced eight other awards, including to one other tribe in California. The Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians in Northern California will receive $584,000 in funding to provide all high school-age and eligible adult tribal members with mobile hotspots with a year of internet service and laptops if they don't already have a qualifying device.

Rincon is the third tribe in San Diego County to receive funding from the NTIA this year. Back in May, the agency announced grants to 19 tribes across the country, including $498,380 to the Pauma Band of Luiseno Indians and $592,110 to the Viejas Band of the Kumeyaay Indians.

Since the inception of its Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, NTIA has awarded more than $91 million to 43 different tribal broadband programs across the country.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Companies are quietly moving data centers into cities to reduce latency

In brief: Thoughts of data centers often elicit visions of sprawling server farms situated in rural areas where electricity is more affordable and tax breaks are aplenty. It's an accurate mental image in many cases but increasingly, companies are electing to move their operations to the hearts of large cities to be closer to the customers they serve.
RETAIL
Agriculture Online

USDA invests $10 million in bio-based products pilot program

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for a new pilot program created under President Biden’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support the development of bio-based products that have lower carbon footprints and increase the use of renewable agricultural materials, creating new revenue streams for farmers.
ELY, IA
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Predictmedix Receives $1.85M LOI For 80 Safe Entry Stations From KaTron Defence Space And Simulation Technologies

Predictmedix Inc. PMED PMEDF, an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) has received a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) from KaTron Defence Space and Simulation Technologies, a leading Turkish provider of simulation products and services for aviation and aerospace, for the deployment of 80 Safe Entry Stations for their corporate headquarters in Ankara, Turkey along with international clients.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Raimondo
Agriculture Online

Bushel launches digital payment network for agriculture

Some people say give the customer what he wants, but that wasn’t Steve Jobs approach. The pioneer of the personal computer believed that people don't know what they want until you show it to them. Jake Joraanstad believes the same is true when it comes to digitizing agriculture. “People...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#High Speed Internet#Tribe#Economy#Urban Areas#The Rincon Band#Luise O Indians
dronedj.com

Overhead Intelligence and Iris Automation avionics enable EVLOS-BVLOS drone surveys

Aerial geophysical mapping specialist Overhead Intelligence has used a drone equipped with Iris Automation safety avionics tech to operate a combined extended visual line of sight (EVLOS) and beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) magnetometer survey mission over a wide area of Canadian mineral deposits. The large project in Canada’s...
TECHNOLOGY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
69K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy