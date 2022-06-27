Customers disarm gunman inside Harrisonville bar

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A group of customers managed to disarm a man after he shot a gun inside a Harrisonville bar Friday evening.

Prosecutors charged 49 -year-old Aaron W. Dial with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to the probable cause statement Dial went to Bookie’s Bar near North Commercial Street and West Vine Street around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Witnesses told police about three hours later Dial and another man at the bar began arguing. At one point Dial told the man to meet him outside because he wanted to fight, according to court documents.

A group of people followed Dial outside to try to calm him, but couldn’t.

After the group walked back into the bar, Dial walked back inside with a gun. Court documents show Dial aimed the gun at another customer and fired.

Several customers later told police they attacked Dial to get the gun away from him. One man said he put Dial in a chokehold and punched him until another customer was able to get the gun.

When the first officer arrived, he found Dial on the floor near the bar. The probable cause said he believed Dial was unconscious and had a bloody nose and mouth.

Upon further investigation, officers noticed a bullet hole in the door that led to the kitchen, as well as a bullet hole in the kitchen’s freezer.

Paramedics checked Dial out and he refused to be transported to the hospital, so police took him to jail.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.