ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with box truck in Kearny Mesa

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

A 27-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in Kearny Mesa Sunday night when a box truck driver turned in front of the motorcycle and crashed into it, San Diego police said.

The motorcyclist and the Penske truck driver were both headed east on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, when the driver made a right turn and struck the front of the 2014 Suzuki GSX-R, police said.

The crash happened about 10:55 p.m. just east of state Route 163.

The motorcycle rider suffered a lung contusion and multiple spinal fractures, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The truck driver, a 53-year-old man, was not injured.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Woman Runs Down San Diego Neighbor With Car, Killing Her: SDPD

A Valencia Park woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of murdering a neighbor following an argument by running her down with a vehicle. Patrol officers responding to a report of a woman lying in a traffic lane in the 5300 block of Imperial Avenue found the 29-year-old victim unconscious in the roadway shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nationwide Report

One person hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a business in Lemon Grove (Lemon Grove, CA)

One person hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a business in Lemon Grove (Lemon Grove, CA)Nationwide Report. One person received injuries after a pickup truck crashed into a business Tuesday in Lemon Grove. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at an auto body shop on Broadway near New Jersey Avenue just after 10 a.m. [...]
LEMON GROVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

Man Walking on Freeway Killed When SUV Overturns, Strikes Him Following Fender Bender

A man walking in traffic lanes on Interstate 8 died Sunday when a vehicle overturned and struck him, according to the California Highway Patrol. At approximately 3:15 p.m., the victim, a 57-year-old male from San Diego, was walking westbound from the Waring Road on ramp. A 27-year-old female motorist from Chula Vista, driving a white Mercedes-Benz sedan, spotted him and and applied her brakes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Box Truck#Kearny Mesa#Truck Drivers#Suzuki#Traffic Accident
onscene.tv

Rechargeable Battery Starts a Garage Fire | Chula Vista

06.27.2022 | 4:07 AM | CHULA VISTA – Firefighters responded to a fire inside of a garage and discovered the residents attempting to put out the fire with a garden hose. The firefighters quickly attacked the fire and were able to put it out. Some smoke got into the...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Nationwide Report

57-year-old man dead after getting hit by an overturned vehicle in San Diego (San Diego, CA)

57-year-old man dead after getting hit by an overturned vehicle in San Diego (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report. A 57-year-old man lost his life after getting hit by an overturned vehicle Sunday on a San Diego-area freeway. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at around 3:15 p.m. on westbound Interstate 8 near Waring Road. The preliminary reports showed that a 57-year-old San Diego man was walking in the traffic lanes of westbound Interstate 8 [...]
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS 8

San Diego sued over cyclist death on Pershing Drive bike lane

SAN DIEGO — The husband of a woman who was struck and killed while cycling on Pershing Drive in July 2021 is suing the city of San Diego over unsafe conditions. Laura Shinn, an architect and Director of Facilities and Planning at San Diego State University, was riding her bike in the northbound bike lane on Pershing Drive when she was struck from behind by a man suspected of being high on methamphetamine and fentanyl.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Brush Fire Breaks Out in Oceanside

Firefighters are battling a blaze that began Wednesday morning near some train tracks in Oceanside. The fire started shortly after 9:30 a.m. near Skylark Drive in central Oceanside in the Loma Alta Creek area, about 10 blocks east of Interstate 5. The fire is south of the 2800 block of Industry Street, OPD tweeted. Requests for two firefighting choppers have been made, officials said.
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
70K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy