ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Suspect in kidnapping led law enforcement on chase from SW Wash. into Oregon

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — A man is in custody, accused of kidnapping two young children and leading law enforcement on a chase from Southwest Washington and onto Highway 30 in Oregon. Oregon State...

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oregon City News

Tigard DUII suspect killed in Milwaukie after pursuit

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police chase man into city, where he reportedly emerged from his crashed vehicle with a gunA suspect was killed after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Milwaukie early on Saturday, June 18. Clackamas County officials on Tuesday, June 21, released the identity of the man shot to death following an attempted traffic stop, along with the names of the officers involved in the shooting. Shortly before 1 a.m. June 18, Derrick Dewayne Clark of Tigard was believed to be driving under the influence of intoxicants when law enforcement...
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic,...
MARION COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astoria, OR
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Traffic mission in Multnomah County leads to drugs, arrests

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, along with Gresham Police continued their enhanced public safety campaign over the weekend. Sunday night, June 26, law enforcement officers conducted 57 traffic stops, recovered two stolen vehicles, and arrested 12 individuals. Charges included reckless driving, attempted assault of a...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Missing Portland swimmer identified, not located after new searches

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — The swimmer who went missing Sunday, June 26, while attempting to help another swimmer, has been identified. Authorities say 35-year-old Kevin McDowell of Portland, reportedly jumped into the Columbia River from a boat to help a struggling swimmer, but did not resurface. On Monday, June...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Law Enforcement#Oregon State Police#Sw Wash#The Lewis Clark Bridge#Dakota Carras#Battle Ground
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose Police Log: 'Sorry' shoplifter gives back stolen wares

The Scappoose Police Department responded to calls for service from May 23-June 11, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, May 23 Police were dispatched to a death investigation in the 51000 block of Southeast Eighth Street. It was determined that the death occurred due to natural causes. Tuesday, May 24 Police were dispatched to the report of a male juvenile in the 33000 block of Southwest Sycamore...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXL

$50,000 Reward Now Offered In Marion County Murder

SALEM, Ore. — Family and friends of Travis Juetten are offering a 50-thousand dollar reward for information that leads to his killer. On August 13th, 2021 Juetten and his wife Jamilyn were stabbed several times inside of their home on Howell Prairie Road, west of Silverton. Travis died at...
MARION COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Police investigate shooting call in northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to Northeast Halsey and Grand Avenue at around 2 a.m. There’s no word on if anyone was hurt or if a suspect is in custody. This is a developing story, we will...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man rushed to the hospital after North Portland shooting, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Wednesday morning, according to Portland police. Officers were first called to the 9400 block of North Richmond Avenue at around 12:15 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Officer 'assaulted' with groceries

The Forest Grove Police Department reports calls for service from June 10-16, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, June 10 A caller reported a subject wearing a red hood was possibly buying or selling drugs near a local hotel. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area. A caller reported an argument with their spouse was getting out of hand and requested police assistance. Officers found...
FOREST GROVE, OR
KGW

Man killed at homeless resource center in Tigard

PORTLAND, Ore. — The death of a man at a homeless resource center in Tigard on Sunday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide, Tigard police reported. A suspect, 26-year-old Harrison Douglas-Myles McBride, was arrested and taken to the Washington County jail. He faces a charge of second-degree murder, as well as other charges for unrelated probation violations.
TIGARD, OR
The Oregonian

Clackamas County bookkeeper sentenced to almost four years in prison for $500,000 embezzlement case

A Damascus bookkeeper who embezzled more than $500,000 from a Boring nursery was sentenced Monday to three years and nine months in state prison. Jackie O’Neill, who used to be known as Jackie Stevens, pleaded guilty in Clackamas County Circuit Court in May to 12 counts of aggravated theft, computer crime, forgery and identity theft, according to court records.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Night time water rescue plucks two from Columbia River piling

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. — Monday night, June 29, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue received a mutual aid request for Fire Boat 24, from Columbia River Fire and Rescue, to assist with a "Marine event with a person in the water". Officials said two uninjured subjects, both wearing life jackets, had popped...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Portland man dies in motorcycle accident on Highway 99E

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A Portland man was killed Sunday night when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Milwaukie. According to Oregon State Police, just before 9:30 p.m., James Sheehan, 57, from Portland was operating a motorcycle and hit a car headed southbound on Highway 99E near SE Jennings Avenue.
MILWAUKIE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy