Suspect in kidnapping led law enforcement on chase from SW Wash. into Oregon

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police chase man into city, where he reportedly emerged from his crashed vehicle with a gunA suspect was killed after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Milwaukie early on Saturday, June 18. Clackamas County officials on Tuesday, June 21, released the identity of the man shot to death following an attempted traffic stop, along with the names of the officers involved in the shooting. Shortly before 1 a.m. June 18, Derrick Dewayne Clark of Tigard was believed to be driving under the influence of intoxicants when law enforcement...
MARION COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic,...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, along with Gresham Police continued their enhanced public safety campaign over the weekend. Sunday night, June 26, law enforcement officers conducted 57 traffic stops, recovered two stolen vehicles, and arrested 12 individuals. Charges included reckless driving, attempted assault of a...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — The swimmer who went missing Sunday, June 26, while attempting to help another swimmer, has been identified. Authorities say 35-year-old Kevin McDowell of Portland, reportedly jumped into the Columbia River from a boat to help a struggling swimmer, but did not resurface. On Monday, June...
On February 24, 2022, police found the body of a woman near the Springwater Corridor. The medical examiner hasn’t had any luck in identifying the woman and needs the public's help so her family can be informed.
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new state law that takes effect Friday makes major changes in Oregon's process for determining whether and how arrested individuals can be released from jail before their first court hearing or trial, with a new system that focuses on their danger to the community -- not whether they can afford bail.
PORTLAND, Ore. — 2 elderly men are in the hospital after The Portland Police Bureau says another man beat them. They say the alleged attack was unprovoked. But, that 39-year-old Keffer White was heard and seen laughing at the 2 seniors because they were “old men.”. PPB says...
The Scappoose Police Department responded to calls for service from May 23-June 11, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, May 23 Police were dispatched to a death investigation in the 51000 block of Southeast Eighth Street. It was determined that the death occurred due to natural causes. Tuesday, May 24 Police were dispatched to the report of a male juvenile in the 33000 block of Southwest Sycamore...
SALEM, Ore. — Family and friends of Travis Juetten are offering a 50-thousand dollar reward for information that leads to his killer. On August 13th, 2021 Juetten and his wife Jamilyn were stabbed several times inside of their home on Howell Prairie Road, west of Silverton. Travis died at...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to Northeast Halsey and Grand Avenue at around 2 a.m. There’s no word on if anyone was hurt or if a suspect is in custody. This is a developing story, we will...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Wednesday morning, according to Portland police. Officers were first called to the 9400 block of North Richmond Avenue at around 12:15 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were...
The Forest Grove Police Department reports calls for service from June 10-16, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, June 10 A caller reported a subject wearing a red hood was possibly buying or selling drugs near a local hotel. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area. A caller reported an argument with their spouse was getting out of hand and requested police assistance. Officers found...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The death of a man at a homeless resource center in Tigard on Sunday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide, Tigard police reported. A suspect, 26-year-old Harrison Douglas-Myles McBride, was arrested and taken to the Washington County jail. He faces a charge of second-degree murder, as well as other charges for unrelated probation violations.
A Damascus bookkeeper who embezzled more than $500,000 from a Boring nursery was sentenced Monday to three years and nine months in state prison. Jackie O’Neill, who used to be known as Jackie Stevens, pleaded guilty in Clackamas County Circuit Court in May to 12 counts of aggravated theft, computer crime, forgery and identity theft, according to court records.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. — Monday night, June 29, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue received a mutual aid request for Fire Boat 24, from Columbia River Fire and Rescue, to assist with a "Marine event with a person in the water". Officials said two uninjured subjects, both wearing life jackets, had popped...
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A Portland man was killed Sunday night when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Milwaukie. According to Oregon State Police, just before 9:30 p.m., James Sheehan, 57, from Portland was operating a motorcycle and hit a car headed southbound on Highway 99E near SE Jennings Avenue.
