Meet the players for the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl: Matix Carpenter (Team Columbia)

The 2022 Les Schwab Bowl, a high school football all-star game featuring many of the Northwest’s top players, will take place Saturday, July 2, at Linfield University in McMinnville. Get your tickets here .

Over the next week, SBLive will be introducing each of the 78 players set to take part in this year’s game.

Matix Carpenter

Number: 75

Position: C / DL / OLB

Height: 6’1

Weight: 250

High School / Class: Central Catholic 2024

H.S. Coach: Steve Pyne

College: Undecided

As a sophomore, Matix is a two-time varsity letterman in football and lacrosse at Central Catholic High School. He is a two-year starter for the 2021 state champion Rams. Matix was named an honorable mention at center for the Mt. Hood Conference in 2021. He has played and started on both sides of the ball since he was a freshman. Last year, Matix was named the Central Catholic High School Person for Others while working as a volunteer and fundraising for the Big Yard Foundation. He gave 40 hours of his time to food donations and community service for selected Catholic charities along with six hours of walking the Portland streets and feeding the homeless. Academically, Matix maintains a 4.35 GPA and has honor roll status. He hopes to excel in both academics and athletics at the Division I level after graduating in 2024.

