I spent my early childhood in Wisconsin and another four years when my husband's job took him there. It is a beautiful and scenic state!. My parents took my brothers and me to the Wisconsin Dells as children and they made quite an impression in our minds even then. My husband, grandmother, and I visited the Dells in 1973 and it was his first visit to that scenic part of Wisconsin.

WISCONSIN DELLS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO