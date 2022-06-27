ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rincon, GA

Marching band dives for safety, officer slams into car to stop driver who stormed parade route

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2318JD_0gNWkHM100

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A driver is facing charges after causing chaos at a parade in Georgia.

The Rincon Police Department posted on Facebook the driver purposely drove around a barricade and headed toward people on the parade route on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Crowds were gathered for the Freedom Rings parade in Effingham County.

Members of the 3rd Infantry Division Marching band were forced to dive out of the way, according to police.

Investigators say the car was heading straight for the Sheriff, Chief Deputy, Rincon Chief Police and a Police Sergeant.

A K9 Officer used their patrol car to crash head on into the driver to stop the vehicle, according to investigators. Police have not determined a motive.

None of the 600+ people at the parade were seriously hurt.

Emergency crews took the officer to the hospital for evaluation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Investigators identified the driver as Anthony Rodriguez, 38, per their Georgia drivers license. Rodriguez was taken to the Effingham County Jail.

If you have video or a statement about this incident, you are asked to contact the Rincon Police Department at 912-826-5200.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Shooting on Montgomery Street injures 2

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say two people were injured in a shooting on Montgomery Street Tuesday. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the 1200 block. The pair arrived at the hospital in private cars. No further details were released. This is a developing story and will be updated as more […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police believe driver intentionally plowed into Rincon parade

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — The Rincon Police Department continues to investigate the motive behind why a driver plowed into a parade on Saturday morning, but do believe it was intentional. 38-year-old Anthony Rodriguez, a Rincon resident, is now behind bars without bond charged with one count of aggravated assault. Police said Rodriguez drove through a […]
RINCON, GA
wtoc.com

Community vigil held for man who died in officer-involved shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tonight, a community is remembering a man who was shot and killed by Savannah Police. A crowd came together for a candlelight vigil to remember 31-year-old Saudi Lee who was killed Friday near Gwinnett and Crosby Streets. State agents say Lee was walking in the middle...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rincon, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Rincon, GA
Effingham County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
County
Effingham County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested after weekend shooting in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County arrested a 21-year-old man who they said contributed to the death of another man. Deputies say Hunter Plummer and the deceased attempted to steal catalytic converters from a home on Deliverance Lane when the incident happened. “Plummer is charged under the new statute of damaging property […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Crash causes delays on Talmadge Bridge

JASPER COUNT, SC (WTOC) - A crash is causing delays for drivers going across the Talmadge Bridge. The wreck is on the South Carolina side of Highway 17. Emergency crews are on scene working to clear the wreck. Drivers should use alternate routes I-95 or the Houlihan Bridge to cross...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Drivers License#Marching Band#Police Sergeant#The Freedom Rings#Rincon Chief Police#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
WLTX.com

Georgia officer stops suspect accused of intentionally driving into crowded parade

RINCON, Ga. — A crowd of more than 600 people left a Georgia parade without injury because of the quick thinking of a small-town officer, officials said Saturday. The Rincon Police Department shared details on Saturday of a near-tragedy that unfolded as crowds attended the Let Freedom Ring parade. Police said that around 10:20 a.m. that morning, a driver intentionally bypassed a barricade and headed straight for pedestrians on the parade route.
RINCON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSAV-TV

3 injured in Sunday shooting near City Market

According to the Savannah Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the 200 block of W. St. Julian Street. Two victims, a female and a male, sustained non-life threatening injuries. Another male sustained serious injuries but is stable, police said.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

SPD seeks help after woman struck by gunfire

Statesboro Police Department (SPD) officers heard gunfire in the area of Pine Street in the City of Statesboro at 11:31 pm, Saturday, June 25, 2022. SPD officers responded and secured the area, being notified shortly afterward that a 20 year old female had been transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center by private vehicle.
STATESBORO, GA
allongeorgia.com

Statesboro Police Investigating Shooting, Aggravated Assault

The Statesboro Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault after shots fired and a female being struck by gunfire Saturday night. On 6/25/22 at 11:31 P.M., officers patrolling the area of Pine Street in Statesboro heard shots fired in the area. Officers responded and secured the area, being notified shortly afterward that a 20 year old female had been transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. The female had been struck by gunfire and was transferred to Memorial in Savannah. She is expected to be released from care today.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Statesboro Police investigating Saturday night shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting on Saturday night. Officers patrolling the Pine Street area around 11:31 p.m. heard shots fired in the area. Officers secured the area and were later notified a 20-year-old woman was transferred to the hospital by private vehicle with gunshot wounds.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Downtown curfew may soon take effect to limit violent crime

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Following a violent weekend in the Hostess City, Mayor Van Johnson says he’s ready to do what it takes to keep Savannah safe. Johnson is admittedly concerned with the number of shootings taking place in some of Savannah’s most highly trafficked areas. So concerned, that he’s proposing a possible curfew for […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman hurt in Statesboro shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman was shot during a weekend gathering on Pine Street, according to the Statesboro Police Department. No arrests have been made in the case. Officials said the incident took place Saturday after police broke up a large gathering on another street. Some of the group left the area, then arrived […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
159K+
Followers
113K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy