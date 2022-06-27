ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fireworks prohibited in the City of Minot, according to Minot PD

By Nick Jachim
 2 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The Minot Police Department posted on their Facebook page that fireworks will not be permitted in the City of Minot, and could result in a $150 fine.

Firework rules & regulations for shooting off in Minot

According to their Facebook post, Minot police want all residents and their property to remain safe.

If you’d like to report fireworks, please call their non-emergency number at 701-852-0111. They are asking callers to be as specific as possible when giving details of the call and to not call 911.

