The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction on U.S. 45 from U.S. 40 north to the Interstate 57/70 eastbound on ramp begins Wednesday, July 6. This $2.9 million project includes pavement removal and replacement, patching, resurfacing and sidewalk ramp updates at various intersections. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers, allowing one lane to be open at all times. Benefits from the project include providing a smoother road surface and improving pedestrian safety. The project should be completed by November 30.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO