18-year-old accidently shot himself in leg

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old is hurt after he accidently shot himself in the leg, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Monday, deputies were sent to Cascade Lakes Circle SE near Cascade Lakes Court after receiving reports that a person had accidently shot themselves.

Responding deputies said an 18-year-old had minor injuries.

It’s unclear how the teen came into possession of a pistol.

This shooting remains under investigation.

