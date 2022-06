Click here to read the full article. Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa announced some major news to their fans on Wednesday – something everyone was probably expecting since it’s the next step in their lives. (And no, it’s not a baby.) The real estate duo is taking their personal and professional lives to HGTV with a new reality show, The Flipping El Moussas, and not only are they starring in it, but they are also executive producing the series. Heather shared some insider details with her Instagram followers about the eight-episode docu-series debuting in 2023. Mentioning that “filming is already...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO