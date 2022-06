Two mixed-use towers could be coming near the convention center, a permit with the city of Austin shows. The buildings would go up on a half-block at East Third Street and San Jacinto Boulevard, adding to the downtown tower boom that’s seen a slew of developments offering office, residential and retail space. The project, which would occupy a 0.81-acre site, is known as Block 32 in the site plan filing. The towers would go up on a site that currently has businesses like Vince Young Steakhouse, Thomas Printworks and The Sunset Room event space, which would face demolition if tower...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO