Two Brigham Young University-Idaho students and lifelong friends recently set up their own Idaho Falls car dealership called Steal of a Deal Auto Sales. Ben Royer and Collin Howald, both just 25 years old, set up shop in August 2021. Both from Washington state, the two have been pals since they were in the second grade. They grew up learning about cars and how to sell from Royer’s grandfather, “Papa Mel,” who they both claim. Yet, the men say the greatest thing he taught them was how to interact with people.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO