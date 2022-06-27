ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck 12-year-old spending the summer creating sunshine with handmade candles

By Jody Kerzman
KFYR-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most kids, and parents, look forward to summer vacation. It’s a break from schedules and homework, but it can also get a little boring. But not for 12-year-old Olivia Burrer. This young entrepreneur is staying busy this summer. Burrer is spending much of this...

www.kfyrtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US 103.3

BisMan Never Use Wipes On These Items!

Disinfecting wipes are now a part of everyday life in Bismarck Mandan. If you work out at the gym, you'll see them. I've never used them at the gym prior to the COVID-19 era, but that has all changed now. If you've ventured out to a movie of late, you'll find them out there as well. Cleaning your home with disinfecting wipes is now a must for many. Even most jobs have you cleaning your workplace with disinfecting wipes.
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck thrift stores manage large quantities of donations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Local thrift stores are constantly sifting through piles of donations, spending time sorting through what they can sell and what’s just trash. Rummage sales are a staple of North Dakota summers, as people hope that items they don’t need can become someone else’s treasure. What’s not sold is usually donated to a thrift store, but along with all the treasures, there is sometimes just trash.
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

“North Dakota Nice” ( Unidentified Nice As Well )

** This was about a month ago, and I still find myself looking at our skies every night**. One of my favorite places to visit is always Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page - just checking in to see what is happening and one of the first posts I spotted was from Benjamin Achtenberg ( this post was time-stamped at 12:47 pm yesterday ) - a series of pictures and a simple question from "Anybody notice a strange glow in the sky couple nights ago at around 1 in the morning" I have to admit it caught my attention right away. Here are some of his pics:
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Native American offers free dance lessons to children

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Children can now learn traditional Native American dances thanks to the Sacred Pipe Resource Center. The Tiny Tots dance program started in June. The sound of a drum sets the beat for feet to dance to. The Tiny Tots program teaches children these Native American pow wow dances to help build community and continue traditions.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Society
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Lifestyle
Hot 97-5

Mandan Now Limited to Two Days Of Fireworks. Dogs Rejoice.

2021 was a drought so this is Mandan's first year of reduced days. In August 2020, Mandan City Commissioners drew up a new ordinance banning the use of fireworks in the city on July 2nd. So starting in 2021, lighting fireworks will only be legal in Mandan city limits on July 3rd and 4th. They also reduced the times to noon to midnight on both July 3rd and 4th. Years past you could light off your fireworks until 2 AM on the morning of July 5th.
MANDAN, ND
96-5 The Fox

“Dine And Dash” In BisMan – Just Plain Stupid

Here is what I don't understand about this whole thing. Why plan on going out to dinner if your intentions are to run out of the restaurant like cowards and thieves without paying a cent? Is it like some kind of cheap ( CHEAP being the keyword here ) thrill? I remember this back in San Diego years ago, when a group of people got together beforehand and decided to have an elaborate dinner at a moderate - expensive place, and then with their track shoes on bolt out the exit door to make a dash for their car. It's called "Dine And Dash", and unfortunately it's been happening lately here in Bismarck. I guess you call it a trend, of stupidity. Just recently kxnet.com reported that recent studies "...show that around 20 percent of people typically dine and dash when out? In Bismarck at the local Sickies restaurant, this happens more than you think"
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Are Talks Still On For A New State Park South Of Bismarck?

The Missouri River is absolutely a real treasure. But getting close to it has always been a challenge. Back in 2001, there was a decent strip of sand down by River Road that I could take my daughter and her friends down to splash around. But by a river's very nature, it rises and falls year after year. Making access to the river pretty hit and miss. For over a decade now there have been talks of creating the first new North Dakota State Park in 25 years. The idea is to put it on around 300 acres south of Bismarck. KX News reports that the problem is the proximity of the park to the Missouri River Correctional Center.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candles#Summer Vacation#Summer Days#Baked Goods#Bismarket#Sunshine Creations
KX News

Electric vehicle community tailgates on capitol grounds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — People had a chance to get the feel for and look at electric vehicles at this year’s tailgate party at the State Capitol in Bismarck. “Most of these here are going to have at least 230 miles of range or more. Given the right temperatures, you could make it to Fargo […]
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Severe Weather Possible Across North Dakota Starting This PM

I don't know about your yard, but my lawn is starting to yellow and brown up. We could use a shot of rain in Bismarck Mandan and we have a chance this afternoon. Let's hope we see some raindrops today, unlike last Friday when beneficial rains formed all around us, but we didn't see a drop. Yep, I'm starting to think the Bismarck Bubble wants to play again.
BISMARCK, ND
wdayradionow.com

Mountain Lion sighting in Bismarck backyard

(Bismarck, ND) -- There has been another mountain lion sighting in Bismarck. The images were caught on the backyard camera of a Bismarck family around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The family alerted their neighbors, as well as the Bismarck Police Department. North Dakota Game and Fish experts say the wild cats...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Submerged vehicle fished out of Alkaline Lake

KIDDER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Nobody was hurt in a crash that resulted in the North Dakota Highway Patrol pulling a submerged vehicle out of Alkaline Lake Tuesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday, 45-year-old Shannon Lang of Tappen was traveling on 40th Ave SE in Kidder County, which passes near Alkaline Lake. Lang failed to negotiate a curve and her vehicle entered the south portion of the lake. Lang was able to escape from the vehicle and law enforcement was contacted.
KIDDER COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
KFYR-TV

Dog bites deputy after escaping yard in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County deputy and one civilian were bitten after four dogs escaped from a homeowner’s yard Saturday. Cpl. Rochester with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department said the deputy was bitten after responding to an animal call in the 3700 block of Princeton Ave. The deputy received medical attention and returned to work shortly after.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Steiner Brothers back in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One is the head coach for the United States Olympic team. The other is now coaching with the Gophers. They are the Steiner twins. Two guys on the short list of best wrestlers in the history of the capital city. This week, local boys and girls wrestlers are getting firsthand instruction from them.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

North Dakota Mourns Passing Of Local Motor Sports Legend

On Monday, Danny Schatz passed away after a multi-year battle with cancer. The Schatz family has left a historic impression not just in the world of Midwestern race tracks but in the entire world of motorsports. Danny Schatz was a Sprint Car driver in the 1970s but it wasn't his skills behind the wheel that would impact the sport, it was what he created with his son Donny that would dominate racing for decades.
KFYR-TV

Center man dies after truck hits moving train

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-year-old man from Center has died after his pickup struck a BSNF train on Monday night. The driver was traveling with a stock trailer along Highway 10, roughly 4 miles east of Steele, when his vehicle hit the train, which was traveling at 50 to 60 miles an hour.
CENTER, ND
KFYR-TV

Rodeo Week in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Rodeo Days started ten years before North Dakota became a state. When an event has been around that long, you know you have history on your side. It actually played a part in coining the phrase “Cowboy Christmas” because years ago, Mandan Rodeo Days was part of a loop with Cheyenne and Calgary.
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

WATCH: Mountain lion spotted on Bismarck security camera Tuesday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, a mountain lion was spotted in Bismarck. This week, it happened again. This camera captured images around 2 a.m. Tuesday that stunned the Olson family. “We were both such really shocked, really shocked,” Sue Olson said. This is the video that shook Sue...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Center man dies after striking BNSF train near Steele

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 24-year-old man from Center is dead after he struck the side of a BNSF train with his pickup near Steele on Tuesday night. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the pickup, who was also towing a stock trailer with 3 head of cattle, was traveling north […]
CENTER, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy