Once families are done with their barbecues and visiting the local pool check out a New York favorite summer pastime– the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks! These fireworks light up the city in celebration of our country’s independence. If you haven’t seen fireworks in NYC before -it is best to figure out your spot, and if it is a park or one of the designated Macy’s areas, the biggest tip we have is to get there early and claim your spot. So pack up a picnic, and make sure there is an adult to watch your place during bathroom breaks.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO