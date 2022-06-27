ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muarlean Edwards to mark 80th birthday with presentation

By From staff reports
 2 days ago
Former Dougherty County Commissioner Muarlean Edwards will celebrate her 80th birthday on Aug. 13 with a presentation of "Caught the Lie That the Albany Civil Rights Mass Movement Was a Failure." File Photo

ALBANY -- Former Dougherty County Commissioner Muarlean Edwards, lovingly known as "The Hat Lady," will celebrate her 80th birthday on Aug. 13 with a presentation of "Caught the Lie That the Albany Civil Rights Mass Movement Was a Failure."

The program will be held at 220 Pine Ave. in Albany from 10-11 a.m. A meet-and-greet session will be held from 9-9:50 a.m. prior to the program.

In addition to her duty as a member of the Dougherty County Commission, Edwards has served the community as a public school teacher, an adjunct professor, a school and hospital social worker, and as a real estate and insurance agent. She also is the mother of current Dougherty Commissioner Victor Edwards, current Dougherty School Board member Velvet Poole and Project S.H.I.E.L.D. CEO Prince Edwards.

The public is invited to attend the event. For additional information, call (229) 344-8683 or go to the Muarlean's 80th Birthday Blast post on Facebook.

