Ford receives $101M incentive package to expand in Michigan

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI Associated Press
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have approved a $101 million package as they try to encourage large companies to invest and create jobs in the state.

Ford in return has promised to invest $1.14 billion in five production plants throughout the state and create over 3,000 jobs. The tax-funded incentive will be paid in increments and is contingent on Ford hitting promised employment targets.

The incentive package comes just weeks after Ford announced plans to add 6,300 new jobs in the Midwest and invest $3.7 billion in manufacturing facilities across Michigan, Ohio and Missouri.

Supreme Court sides with coach on prayer

A ruling issued Monday by the U.S. Supreme Court established that school districts may not limit their employees from praying, a practice that one West Michigan school administrator was already common, "especially in smaller communities."
HASTINGS, MI
