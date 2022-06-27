ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Discovered epigenetic alterations associated with COVID-19 related severe inflammatory syndrome in childhood

By Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from the Cancer Epigenetics group led by Dr. Manel Esteller at the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute and Dr. Aurora Pujol, from the Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBELL), have identified an epigenetic signature associated with the development of the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) after a SARS-CoV-2 virus infection....

Comments / 3

Bing
22h ago

This is like 4th news story I've read today describing a disease of some type saying caused by covid 19, 🙄 Give me a break!! The truth is it's the 💉 causing the immune system to fail

Reply
3
Denise Bradley
1d ago

I ended up with a severe inflammatory reaction to the covid shot. I can never receive one again or I will risk losing my hearing.

Reply(1)
3
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
HEALTH
Medical Daily

Mysterious Disease Is Killing Hundreds In Australia

The death of a 31-year-old woman last year has been attributed to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), a condition that may be causing hundreds of people to die annually in the Australian state of Victoria. Advertising executive Catherine Keane died in her sleep last July while living with two friends...
HEALTH
Shreveport Magazine

“We didn’t know vaccination expires”, Student, who woke up with temperature and pain in her limbs, thought she had COVID-19 before she was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease and was given 1 in 10 chance of survival

The young student, who woke up with temperature and pain in her limbs, thought she had COVID-19 before she was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease and was given 1 in 10 chance of survival. The 19-year-old woman initially thought she had COVID, because her flatmates contacted the virus previous week. Luckily, she was able to get medical treatment immediately, which meant she has suffered no lasting damage. When the student arrived at the hospital, she became so ill she was unconscious. The following day, she was admitted to the infectious disease unit at the hospital, where she stayed for 5 days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

38-year-old woman vaccinated against Covid-19, who developed a deep vein thrombosis weeks after getting vaccinated, died due to complications caused by the vaccine, coroner says

In the last two weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases has been declining globally and per the NY Times Covid-19 tracker, the 14-day daily average number of cases on Saturday reached 493,855 which is 17% decline. Health experts continue to advise that the best weapon against the deadly virus remains the Covid-19 vaccine, which provides a decent protection against the virus for months after the last dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
WebMD

Some People Test Positive for COVID Several Days After Symptoms

May 31, 2022 -- Two-plus years into the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists still aren’t sure how long people who catch coronavirus remain infectious, The Wall Street Journal reports. Some people keep testing positive with rapid tests beyond five days, and some even test positive after 10 days, the newspaper reported....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mystery as at least 118 Grand Canyon tourists 'are struck down with highly contagious norovirus' in two months: Woman describes calling chopper after finding group violently vomiting

The Grand Canyon National Park has seen more than 110 cases of a gastrointestinal illness closely resembling the highly contagious norovirus since May, health officials said. As of June 10, the park listed at least 118 people who have become sick with symptoms similar to those of the norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and a mild fever, the Grand Canyon News reported.
PRESCOTT, AZ

