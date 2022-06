Depression is a serious mental health condition that can cause you to feel sad and low, to the extent that it can affect your ability to eat, sleep, work, think, and function. Chronic depression is a form of depression that persists for a long time. If you think you may have chronic depression, you’re not alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), close to 5% of adults regularly experience feelings of depression.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO