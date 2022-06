A smartwatch can add some serious convenience to your day-to-day life, and if you're already an Android user then the Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is the obvious choice. Powered by Google's new Wear OS, this advanced Samsung wearable was named our favorite Android smartwatch on the market in 2022, and right now you can snag it at a discount. Today only, Woot has a selection of brand-new Galaxy Watch 4s on sale for up to $100 off. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO