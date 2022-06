SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile is facing four felony charges Wednesday after allegedly breaking into cars and stealing a car in Smyrna. Smyrna city officials said the juvenile is from Jacksonville, Florida. Patrol officers responded to reports of the auto-related crimes and were able to recover the stolen car and gather and pass critical information to detectives. The suspect also allegedly stole the vehicle Tuesday along Alamaville Road near Lifepoint Church.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO