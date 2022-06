After Tuesday’s loss to the Chicago White Sox, the Los Angeles Angels might consider asking Mike Trout if he wants to be the pitching coach. The Angels led 3-0 by were done in by a pair of five-run innings for Chicago. One came in the fifth innings, which gave the White Sox the lead. Two innings later, Chicago scored five innings to effectively put the game away. In the outfield, Trout noticed something — pitcher Elvis Peguero was tipping his pitches. It was clear to anyone watching the game that Trout was growing frustrated.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO